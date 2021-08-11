Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine will release a collaborative LP next month and have shared not one, but TWO new songs!

A Beginner’s Mind arrives September 24th and each track on the album was inspired by a separate film that the artists watched together. According to a press release, “The results are less a ‘cinematic exegesis’ and more a ‘rambling philosophical inquiry’ that allows the songs to free-associate at will.”

Cover: Daniel Anum Jasper

Stevens and De Augustine have premiered “Back To Oz” (inspired by the 1985 film Return To Oz) and “Fictional California” (influenced by 2004’s Bring It On Again.)

