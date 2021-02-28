Jazz With Bob Parlocha (6 – 8 am)

Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan (8 – 10 am)

Listen for a rebroadcast an interview with the late jazz singer Gail Wynters who died in Lexington last week. Danny will be playing some of her best recordings.

Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera (10 – 11 am)

The Inner Ear with Dick Sisto (11 – 12 pm)

Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto (12 – 1 pm)

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony (1 – 3 pm)

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser (6 – 9 pm)

Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.

The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans (9 – 10 pm)

Relics with Duke (10 pm – 12 am)

Focusing on music from 1965 to 1985.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.