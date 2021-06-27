Jazz With Bob Parlocha (6 – 8 am)

Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan (8 – 10 am)

Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera (10 – 11 am)

The Inner Ear with Dick Sisto (11 – 12 pm)

Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto (12 – 1 pm)

Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.

Daddy-O: Father and Son Teams in Jazz (1 – 2 pm)

An hour-long program of classic jazz, celebrating Father’s Day with an exploration of father-and-son teams, featuring music from Von and Chico Freeman, Ellis and Wynton Marsalis, Jackie and Rene McLean, Duke and Mercer Ellington, Dave Brubeck and three of his sons, and Albert and Gene Ammons.

(Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony (1 – 3 pm) will return next week!)

A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.

A Call for Freedom with WUOL’s Kiana Del (2 – 3 pm)

We’ll dig into the concept of freedom using Black American music as our language. Moving through the base elements of jazz, we’ll explore the history of Juneteenth, the cry for and celebration of liberation, as well as what history’s musicians have had to say about it.

Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)

Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.

Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser (6 – 9 pm)

Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.

The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans (9 – 10 pm)

Relics with Duke (10 pm – 12 am)

Focusing on music from 1965 to 1985.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.