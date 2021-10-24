Jazz With Bob Parlocha (6 – 8 am)
Jazz Insights with Danny O’Bryan (8 – 10 am)
Best Coast Jazz With John LaBarbera (10 – 11 am)
The Inner Ear with Dick Sisto (11 – 12 pm)
Jazz Close Up With Dick Sisto (12 – 1 pm)
Each week Dick delves into the history of a favorite jazz performer.
(Jazz Pulse with Matt Anthony (1 – 3 pm)
A great mix of essential jazz cuts from the host of the Friday Night Soundclash.
Roots ‘n’ Boots with Michael Young (3 – 6 pm)
Heapin’ helpings of country classics, recent Americana releases, and early country-rock mixed in. Blurring the line between rock and country since 1998.
Bluegrass Evolution with Aaron Bibelhauser (6 – 9 pm)
Old and new bluegrass, New grass, and Americana music at its finest.
The Grateful Dead Hour With David Gans (9 – 10 pm)
Relics with Duke (10 pm – 12 am)
Focusing on music from 1965 to 1985.
WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.