Surfaces catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their upcoming 4th LP and lead single Wave of You. Forrest Frank & Colin Padalecki tell us about going back to basics with the production, bending genres, and the themes that make up their feel-good music that include redemption, love, forgiveness, and peace. The Texas duo also discussed last year’s collaboration with Elton John on the song Learn to Fly, having John Travolta dance to one of their songs in a Super Bowl commercial, and the massive expansion of their upcoming tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.