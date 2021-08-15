A couple weeks ago, Brandi Carlile promoted her Seattle appearance at the Gorge Amphitheatre by saying, “Anybody that’s gonna come to that show is never gonna forget it.” And boy was she right!

This past Saturday, Carlile‘s second annual Gorge Takeover concert featured a special cameo from the surviving members of Seattle’s own Soundgarden.

Guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron joined Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth to perform Soundgarden classics “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”. Those two songs were featured on Brandi Carlile‘s 2020 EP, A Rooster Says, which was released for Record Store Day.

Here are videos from the Seattle concert.

