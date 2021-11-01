listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too



The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs has announced a new covers album, Bright Lights. She has shared the first preview of it with her beautiful take on Badfinger’s “Name Of The Game” featuring Aimee Mann.

Along with her rendition of “Name of the Game,” Bright Lights will feature Hoffs reworking of famous songs that have played a pivotal role in her life. She covers songs by Nick Drake, The Velvet Underground, The Monkees, Prince, and more. Bright Lights will be available November 12th via Baroque Folk Records.

“There is a beauty and a poignancy to ‘Name of the Game’ which has always moved me deeply,” Hoffs said. “The song’s verse lyric deals with coping with life’s difficulties and challenges, and those feelings are reflected in the verse’s gorgeous somber melody. But when the chorus arrives, there is an opening up, an almost exalted intensity and release, an outpouring of all of those emotions, made even more poignant, knowing that Pete Hamm, the singer and songwriter of the song, suffered so deeply.”

