Sylvan Esso (Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn) have announced some exciting news– they’ve launched their very own record label!

Psychic Hotline is an independent, artist-run label based in the band’s hometown of Durham, N.C.

In a statement the electro-pop duo said:

“We created Psychic Hotline to be the type of record company we had dreamed of. An artist-led enterprise that strives to do right in radical ways by the creators who entrust us with their work; in the deals we make, the way we do business and the way we center the art and the artist. We do not seek to own intellectual property under any circumstance, nor do we subscribe to scarcity-based career approaches. We strive to ever-expand our musical community; to welcome more voices and more perspectives. We believe that the only common denominator in great music is honesty in expression.”

Psychic Hotline’s initial roster of releases will include a singles series featuring new tunes and one-off collaborations from the likes of Anjimile, Bartees Strange, Flock of Dimes, and The Tallest Man on Earth, as well as many more.

Sylvan Esso provide the first single, “Neon Blue”, which is a collaboration with Blake Mills, backed by a B-side instrumental reinterpretation from Sam Gendel.

<a href="https://psychichotline.bandcamp.com/album/neon-blue">Neon Blue by Amelia Meath & Blake Mills / Sam Gendel</a>

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.