Whether you’re a fan of Phish or just want to help out those in the live music industry hit hard by the pandemic, this is a terrific idea.

A full cover album of Phish’s 2000 release Farmhouse comes out April 30th via JamBase and features the likes of Sylvan Esso, Strand of Oaks, Ryley Walker, Sadler Vaden, and many more.

Called Cluster Flies, it was the idea of JamBase’s David Onigma, who said in a statement:

“In July of last year, as it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic would have a devastating impact on the live music industry. I tasked the team to come up with an idea that we could rally around in place of live music and to raise lost revenues for JamBase. Rather than a standard fundraiser, the Cluster Flies project was conceived, and we soon reached out to an incredible group of musicians who graciously jumped at the opportunity to support JamBase. What happened over the last nine months outperformed even my wildest of expectations. I’m elated with how the performances, the artwork, the packaging, the mastering and the podcasts we are going to be launching daily came together. It’s a collection of work I am extremely proud of and honored to share with the world.”

Cluster Flies Tracklist:

Side A

William Tyler – The Inlaw Josie Wales 3:40

Sylvan Esso – Farmhouse 3:02

Jennifer Hartswick – Dirt 3:54

Tim Palmieri, Reid Genauer, Amar Sastry, Eric DiBerardino, Ben Atkind, and Ryan Dempsey – Vultures 8:17

Side B

Daniel Donato – Back On The Train 4:09

Reed Mathis – Bye Bye Foot 5:09

Vetiver – Driver 3:22

James Petralli, Sam Cohen, Eric Slick, Mike St. Clair, and Zero Percent APR – Gotta Jibboo 4:40

Side C

Chris Forsyth – Piper 18:34

Side D

Club d’Elf – Sand 7:10

Lindsay Lou – Mountains In The Mist 4:05

Sadler Vaden – Heavy Things 4:04

Amy Helm – Sleep 4:32

Side E

Neal Francis – Dogs Stole Things 4:13

Brendan Bayliss – Twist 4:07

Strand of Oaks – Bug 8:15

Side F

Ryley Walker – First Tube 18:57

For details or to pre-order, click here.

Here’s a sneak peek of the album, with Club d’Elf‘s take on Phish‘s “Sand”…

