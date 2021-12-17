For years, I’ve been meaning to dig into my old files to find what hadn’t been uploaded to the internet, to see what all is in the vault, if you will. Having interviews tracing back to the late 90s and early 2000s, there are plenty that occurred before it occurred to us to post all of them online. Never mind that you needed to own your own digital space to house them before places like Youtube and Soundcloud became a thing. All of that to say that I’ve finally got around to it and found some great stuff that I’ll be uploading over the next few weeks or so.

Today’s interview finds my 2015 conversation with Talib Kweli. He had stopped by the WFPK studios while in town for the Forecastle Festival, at that time promoting Vol. 1 of his B-Sides series. We spoke about hip hop’s roots in combining activism and fun, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Pitchfork, the entitlement of fans and their relationship with the artists, and challenging those fans.