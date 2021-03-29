Can you believe it’s been over a decade since Kevin Parker introduced his musical project Tame Impala to the world?

It was May of 2010 when Tame Impala‘s debut album InnerSpeaker dropped so Parker is celebrating the occasion with the release of a deluxe, four-LP reissue.

The expanded boxed set includes new mixes of several album tracks, a previously unreleased tune, instrumentals, a 40-page booklet and more.

Parker has also shared a 15-minute film called InnerSpeaker Memories, which features some never-before-seen footage shot at the album’s creation, which you can watch here…

