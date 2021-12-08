Tame Impala is back with the release of a new single called “No Choice.” The song is included in the upcoming deluxe box set edition of The Slow Rush alongside the unreleased track “The Boat I Row,” 2019’s “Patience,” and a collection of remixes.

The release came with the news of 2022 tour dates in the US, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Kevin Parker and his band kick things off in Arizona this coming February.

The deluxe edition of The Slow Rush is set to be released on February 18. Listen to the new single “No Choice” and view the full tour schedule below.

Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates:

02-27 Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)

03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

03-07 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

03-09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

03-10 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

03-12 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

03-14 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

03-16 Boston, MA – TD Garden

03-18 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

03-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

03-21 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-22 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

03-23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

03-25 New Orleans, LA – Buku Music + Art Project

05-22 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

06-09 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound Festival

06-11 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

08-25 London, England – All Points East Festival

08-27 Paris, France – Rock En Seine

08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

09-07 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

10-15 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

10-18 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

10-20 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver – Rod Laver Arena

10-26 Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

10-29 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

