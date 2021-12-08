Tame Impala is back with the release of a new single called “No Choice.” The song is included in the upcoming deluxe box set edition of The Slow Rush alongside the unreleased track “The Boat I Row,” 2019’s “Patience,” and a collection of remixes.
The release came with the news of 2022 tour dates in the US, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Kevin Parker and his band kick things off in Arizona this coming February.
The deluxe edition of The Slow Rush is set to be released on February 18. Listen to the new single “No Choice” and view the full tour schedule below.
Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates:
02-27 Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)
03-03-06 Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)
03-07 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
03-09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
03-10 Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell
03-12 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
03-14 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
03-16 Boston, MA – TD Garden
03-18 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
03-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
03-21 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-22 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
03-23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
03-25 New Orleans, LA – Buku Music + Art Project
05-22 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival
06-09 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound Festival
06-11 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival
08-25 London, England – All Points East Festival
08-27 Paris, France – Rock En Seine
08-29 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
08-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
09-07 Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro
10-15 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
10-18 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
10-20 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
10-22 Melbourne, Vancouver – Rod Laver Arena
10-26 Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
10-29 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
