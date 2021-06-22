Tame Impala have released a cryptic video teasing something to come in September and promoting a fake drug called Rushium.

The trippy video shows Kevin Parker working in a laboratory holding a vial with a label reading “Tame Impala / 2021 V.1 Clinical Trial / S.R. Tour”. The video ends with a card reading “Phase 1 Clinical Trials Begin 09/2021”.

Tame Impala have gone so far as to create a fake website for the fake brand of the fake drug. The “company” AionWell says the drug Rushium offers “a new lease on life and a refreshed internal clock”. The video doesn’t give away what Tame Impala have planned for September but, since “S.R. Tour” is included on the drug label, it appears to have something to do with more tour dates for Tame Impala‘s album, The Slow Rush.

Tame Impala have tour dates already scheduled this year in North America and Australia. Plus, Kevin Parker has a few other projects in the works, including collaborations with Mark Ronson and Gorillaz.

For now, chill out with the teaser video.

