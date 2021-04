Tame Impala announced a special livestream event that will step back to the 2010 debut, Innerspeaker. The team is returning to The Wave House, the West Australian property where Innerspeaker was first recorded. Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker recently purchased the large property where Innerspeaker will be recorded once again.

Innerspeaker Live at the Wave HouseĀ is set to air on Wednesday, April 21 on Moment House, a live performance platform.