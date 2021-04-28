Tash Sultana grabs some hang time with Kyle Meredith to talk about Terra Firma, a record that finds her collaborating with other writers and musicians for the first time on an album. The Australian groove artist tells us about having a new Fender guitar line and being a saxophonist in her high school band. Sultana also talks about finding her center while writing these songs after losing focus of herself while traveling the globe and being absolutely in love with her partner.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.