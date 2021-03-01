Taylor Swift had disappointing news for her fans over the weekend. Her Lover Fest world tour was originally scheduled to begin in August of 2020, but was postponed last April during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Swift broke the bad news to fans over the weekend that the tour is officially cancelled.

“I’m sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed,” she shared. “This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future.”

Taylor Swift found ways to utilize the conditions of the pandemic, releasing her indie-inspired albums folklore and evermore to critical acclaim. Despite having a highly successful year, she was disheartened to make the announcement.

“Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule,” the announcement read.

Read the full announcement below.