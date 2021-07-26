One year has passed since Taylor Swift surprised listeners with the release of her album folklore. The singer’s eighth studio album included the bonus track “the lakes”, and now Swift has shared the original version of the tune the celebrate the album’s one year anniversary.

“It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler,” Swift shared in a statement. “With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side eye you cause no one is around.”

“To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of The Lakes. Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine and the stories we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore.”

Listen to the original version of “the lakes” below.

