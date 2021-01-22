After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of her 2020 performance dates, Taylor Swift‘s creativity took a new turn. The pop icon spent her quarantine watching films, reading books, and writing two unexpected indie albums. folklore was released in July of 2020, followed by the surprise release of evermore in December.

Swift is looking back on the albums with a compilation EP titled the “dropped your hand while dancing” chapter. The new EP blends the albums with selections from both projects. It is titled after a line in the EP’s opening song “Champagne Problems” when Swift sings, “Because I dropped your hand while dancing/ Left you out there standing/ Crestfallen on the landing/ Champagne problems.”

The six-track offering is currently available on all streaming platforms. Listen to the “dropped your hand while dancing” chapter EP below.