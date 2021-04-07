Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of her re-recording of Fearless, due out this Friday, April 9. The new album will include “Taylor’s Version” of the original songs, and a handful of songs “From the Vault.” Swift just shared the “From the Vault” song “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” featuring and co-produced by Jack Antonoff.

Fearless is the first of six albums that Swift is re-recording after Scooter Braun’s controversial purchase (and re-selling) of the original master recordings. It is the songwriter’s way of regaining what is rightfully hers. Listen to “Mr. Perfectly Fine” below.