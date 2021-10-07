Tears for Fears have announced a new album, which will be their first since 2004. They have also shared a video for the title track, The Tipping Point.

The title tune was inspired by an tragic event in singer Roland Orzabal‘s personal life… watching a loved one lose their battle with a deadly disease.

Orzabal says, “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Tears for Fears bandmate Curt Smith adds, “When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial. So, it’s different from a friendship. And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother. It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again.”

The Tipping Point is scheduled for release on February 25th. In the meantime, watch the video title track of Tears for Fears‘ upcoming album below:

