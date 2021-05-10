In August of of 2019 at the LOCKN’ Festival in Arrington, Virginia, the Tedeschi Trucks Band performed Derek and the Dominos’ classic 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs in its entirety, along with special guest Trey Anastasio.

Now that performance is being released as Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’) July 16th!

Not only was Susan Tedeschi born the same day the original album came out– November 9th, 1970– husband Derek Trucks was named for the LP and said in a statement:

“By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession. His playing on ‘Layla’ is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

Here’s a first look at the album with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio, and frequent TTB collaborator Doyle Bramhall II performing “Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?”…

