The Tedeschi Trucks Band made an appearance on CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions to promote their new live album, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’). The new album from Tedeschi Trucks Band is a full live performance of Derek and the Dominos classic LP, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

Derek and the Dominos‘ Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs is very special to TTB. The album was released on Susan Tedeschi‘s birthday in 1970. And Derek Trucks was named after the band and a former member of the Allman Brothers Band. Duane Allman was a member of Derek and the Dominos.

In a statement, Trucks said, “By the time that I started playing guitar, the sound of Duane Allman’s slide was almost an obsession. His playing on Layla is still one of the high-water marks for me. The spirit, the joy, the recklessness, and the inevitability of it. My dad would play that record for me and my brother to fall asleep to and further sear it into my DNA.”

Performing from New Haven, Connecticut, the Tedeschi Trucks Band tore through three of those classic songs on CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions.

