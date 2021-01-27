Scottish indie group Teenage Fanclub announced their upcoming album Endless Arcade last November, their first full-length release since 2016’s Here. The forthcoming project was originally scheduled to be released on March 5th, and has now been pushed back to April 30th. These songs will be the first songs recorded since the departure of bassist and founding member Gerard Love in 2018, and we can get a taste of the sound with the new single “I’m More Inclined”.

Frontman Norman Blake is responsible for the new tune, and the spark that lit the flame for the upcoming album. Guitarist Raymond McGinley said in a statement, “He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

Listen to the new single “I’m More Inclined” below.