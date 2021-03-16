We’ve already heard three other songs from Teenage Fanclub‘s forthcoming album, but this one may just be our favorite.

Endless Arcade drops April 30th and this latest single– written by founding member Norman Blake— is their first since the departure of another founding member, Gerald Love, who no longer wanted the endure the rigors of touring.

This latest single is a melancholy one to be sure, but the somber lyrics are lifted by the hypnotic guitar and lovely harmonies. Give a listen to “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me”…

