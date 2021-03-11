Ten Years After co-founder Ric Lee talks with Kyle Meredith about his new autobiography, From Headstocks to Woodstock, which recounts his early life up until the moment the band played the legendary festival. Lee discusses the enduring legacy of their song I’d Love To Change the World and why we continue to revisit the late 60s era, as well as a very different atmosphere that they found at The Isle of Wight festival that same year. The legendary drummer also revisits the time he taught Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham drum patterns and how Ten Years After learned to jam after touring with Grateful Dead.

Listen to the interview above and then revisit some classics below.