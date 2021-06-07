Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is having a little fun with COVID-19 inoculations and he’s brought some friends along for the ride!

Taking inspiration from the 1978 Ramones classic “I Wanna Be Sedated”, Gass has reinvented the lyrics to inspire others to get vaccinated.

Joining Gass in the video is Tenacious D bandmate Jack Black, as well as Amy Lee from Evanescence, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, late night host Samantha Bee, and actors John C. Reilly and Kathy Najimy.

In true Ramones fashion, the song is only around a minute and a half long, so take a moment to check out the playful video…

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.