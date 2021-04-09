There’s something new at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans, and it involves two of our favorite artists!

The Titans and KultureCity— a sensory accessibility organization– have launched a sensory room at the stadium named after lead sponsors Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

The “Isbell-Shires KultureCity” sensory room was designed for the benefit of those with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions who often experience sensory sensitivities with the overstimulation and noise found at sports venues.

Isbell said of the space in a statement:

“Amanda and I are happy to work alongside KultureCity to encourage acceptance and inclusion in public spaces like sporting events and businesses. Individuals with autism and specific sensory needs and their families should feel welcome wherever they go. The work of the KultureCity family is making that possible.”



Photos: Donald Page/Josie Norris

Philanthropists AND amazing musicians…

