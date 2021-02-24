Tesla’s Brian Wheat talks with Kyle Meredith about his autobiography, Son of a Milkman. The bassist talks about using the book as a source of therapy and details the darker moments of battling bulimia, anxiety, and depression during the band’s height of success. On the brighter side, Wheat’s tells us about why Paul McCartney is his biggest influence, meeting him in England, and what he thinks of the just-released McCartney III. A bonus interview from 2017 talking with Brian about Tesla’s Shock album is also included.

Listen at 6p ET tonight for an hour of Telsa’s music with other 80s greats.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.