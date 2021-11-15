We’ve got a musical recipe for your Thanksgiving Day on 91.9 WFPK! Listen for a tribute to Carole King, celebrate the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s IV album, share a Musical Thanksgiving Feast with Count Basie, Louis Jordan, Ella Fitzgerald and more!

6-8 am – Carole King’s Tapestry…and then some

This music documentary from producer Paul Ingles offers a deep dive celebration of the 1971 Carole King masterpiece on its 50th anniversary year. Top music writers and scholars give their intimate reflections on the album, its place in music history, and Carole King’s overall career.

8-10 am – Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals

Nick Spitzer of American Routes celebrates epic moments in American music from the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals-from Duke Ellington’s 1956 comeback to Bob Dylan’s 1965 electric revolution. He’ll also speak to founder George Wein and Joan Baez who share favorite memories.

10-11 am – Steely Dan Live

A celebration of two live albums by the Steely Dan Band recorded in 2019: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and The Nightfly Live, just released this fall. Listen for an interview with Donald Fagen along with smoking versions of hits like “Reelin’ in the Years,” “Kid Charlemagne” and “Peg.”

11 am – 12 pm – John Timmons Food For Thought

John has songs of thanks and the traditional spin of Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant”!

12-2 pm –The Last Year in the Life of The Beatles (1969-1970)

Go behind the scenes as The Beatles record their final tracks and hear studio chatter, rehearsal takes of songs, and finished classics, mixed with informed commentary from a host of music writers, musicians and fans.

2-3 pm- Led Zeppelin IV 50th Celebration

This one hour special features interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant & John Paul Jones interspersed with such classics as “Black Dog,” “Rock and Roll,” “Black Dog,” “Going to California,” “When the Levee Breaks,” and of course, “Stairway to Heaven.”



3-5 pm – A Musical Thanksgiving Feast

For fans of the Vintage Cocktail Hour. Celebrate Thanksgiving with songs about the special place food, family and friends hold in our lives. Host Jim Raposa features Count Basie, Louis Jordan, Ella Fitzgerald and more!

5-6 pm – Radiohead Kid A Mnesia Special

Dive into the 20th anniversary deluxe edition of Radiohead’s Kid A and the following album Amnesiac, altogether titled Kid A Mnesia. The first half hour is hosted by Radiohead’s infamous tagalong, Chieftain Mews, and focuses on the previously unreleased cuts from the boxset. Then, WFPK’s Kyle Meredith spotlights a few classic Radiohead interviews and plays favorites from both albums..

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…3 Long Songs

Join Kyle for desert as he indulges himself by playing 3 epic songs! My Morning Jacket’s “Cobra”, Allman Brother’s “Whipping Post” and the Dave Matthews Band cover of Neil Young’s “Cortez the Killer”.

7-10 pm – WFPK Music Mix

10-11 pm – Sound Opinions Thanksgiving

Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot share some of their favorite songs about giving thanks. Plus, they review highly anticipated new albums from Courtney Barnett and IDLES.

11 pm–Midnight – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.