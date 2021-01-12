English pop rock band The 1975 tweeted this morning that they have decided to cancel all of their 2021 dates due to concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic. This includes the cancellation of an open-air performance in London’s Finsbury Park, which was already postponed from last summer.

The band originally planned to kick off their European tour this February. They were set to cap off the first leg of the tour this summer in London, before heading across the pond to US fans. But, “until [they] can be sure that [they] will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for [their] fans and crew,” all shows have been cancelled.

The post included a silver lining, as the band announced that they are “currently making a new album and look forward to seeing [fans] at a show as soon as it is safe to do so.”

