The Avalanches are approaching the 20-year mark for their debut album, Since I Left You, and the milestone is being commemorated with a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue. The reissue will include previously unheard demos as well as remixes from the likes of MF Doom, Prince Paul, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane, and Carl Craig.

Founding member Robbie Chater said of the album, “Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are. It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music and, as music fans, what our place is in the whole process. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”

Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set to be released on June 4th. A sneak peek came with the announcement in the form of a Prince Paul remix of the title track. Check it out below.