The Band CAMINO on Curse Words, Guitar Solos, and Their Debut Album

The Band CAMINO sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss their debut album and the journey from a small Memphis, Tennessee band to their breakout success. Jeffrey Jordan, Spencer Stewart, & Garrison Burgess talk about their first touring van, working in a group with three vocalists, and the magic and lost art of a blazing guitar solo. The trio also get into the themes of the record, proper use of swear words, and their tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.