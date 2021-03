Austin’s The Band of Heathens have been busy during the pandemic with their weekly livestream called Good Time Supper Club, as well as a video series called Remote Transmissions.

In the past year TBOH have covered everyone from Cyndi Lauper to Bob Seger, and this time have taken on a classic from the Grateful Dead‘s iconic 1970 album, American Beauty.

Check out their take on “Ripple”…

