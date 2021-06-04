50 years after the release of the album Surf’s Up, The Beach Boys have just shared the news of a brand box set Feel Flows — The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971.

The upcoming box set features a newly remastered versions of 1969’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up. Spanning 5 discs, the collection will also include 108 previously unheard tracks, including unreleased songs, demos, live recordings, and more. Fans can also look forward to a 48-page book with interviews, photos, and liner notes.

In additions to a 5-disc CD format, Feel Flows — The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 will also be available digitally, on limited edition translucent gold and translucent blue vinyl, and as a two black vinyl/two CD set.

Feel Flows — The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 is set to be released on July 30. The Beach Boys celebrated the announcement with the release of “Big Sur” fomr the Surf’s Up sessions. Listen below.

