The Beatles had already shared that the iconic Let It Be album would be honored in the film Get Back, and in the book of the same name. Now, The Beatles have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1970 classic. The new edition includes previously unheard session recordings, and a 1969 mix by English engineer Glyn Johns. In addition to mixes by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the collection also includes unheard rehearsals and studio jams.

“I had always thought the original film Let It Be was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band,” Paul McCartney shared in his foreword for a special edition Let It Be book. “But the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us. It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.”

The deluxe reissue of The Beatles‘ Let It Be is set for release on October 15. The announcement came with the release of three previously unheard tracks. Listen to them below.

