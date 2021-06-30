Are you a fan of advent calendars? You know, those fun items that countdown to Christmas, often filled with a treat like chocolate?

Well, if you’re also a fan of The Fab Four, this may be just what you are looking for!

This year a special limited edition Beatles version will be available, featuring something you may like even more than candy versions.

Inside each of the 24 gift boxes is a unique, Beatles-themed surprise. All of the collectibles haven’t been announced yet, but as you can see from the photos, the set contains a Yellow Submarine-shaped tea infuser, coasters decorated with the Beatles‘ 45 sleeve art, and a charming Beatles Christmas tree ornament.

The Beatles Advent Calendar can be preordered now with an estimated delivery date of October 31st of this year.

Click here to preorder or get more details.

