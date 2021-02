This month The Black Crowes will share a 30th anniversary reissue of their landmark debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, that includes some previously unreleased tunes taken from that session.

You’ve heard us playing “Charming Mess” from the reissue, but now the Crowes have shared an outtake of them performing the 1972 Humble Pie rocker, “30 Days in the Hole”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream