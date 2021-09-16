The Black Keys have announced a 10th Anniversary deluxe reissue of their album El Camino. The re-release features a fully remastered version of the album in a couple of different editions. A 5xLP or 4xCD set includes an unreleased Portland, Maine concert recording, a BBC Radio 1 Zane Lowe session from 2012, a 2011 session at the historic Electro-Vox studio, a photo book, a poster, a lithograph, and even a car air freshener. There will also be a 3xLP edition with the remastered album and live recording.

The 10th anniversary deluxe edition of El Camino is set for release on November 5. Check out the announcement video below.