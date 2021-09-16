Blog
The Black Keys have announced a 10th Anniversary deluxe reissue of their album El Camino. The re-release features a fully remastered version of the album in a couple of different editions. A 5xLP or 4xCD set includes an unreleased Portland, Maine concert recording, a BBC Radio 1 Zane Lowe session from 2012, a 2011 session at the historic Electro-Vox studio, a photo book, a poster, a lithograph, and even a car air freshener. There will also be a 3xLP edition with the remastered album and live recording.

The 10th anniversary deluxe edition of El Camino is set for release on November 5. Check out the announcement video below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.