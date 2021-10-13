The last time The Boo Radleys released an album, it was October of 1998. Now they’ve just announced a new one will arrive early next year!

Keep On With Falling comes out March 11th of 2022, and will be the band’s first release since the departure of lead songwriter and guitarist, Martin Carr.

The Boo Radleys have shared a new track from the release, which singer and guitarist Simon “Sice” Rowbottom referred to in a press release as, “harmonious and melodic, as the Boo Radleys always are, and harks back to our deep, alternative ’80s influences.”

Check out “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out”…

