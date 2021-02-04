There’s no denying the lasting influence and appeal of The Clash, due in no small part to the late, great Joe Strummer.
But now some of Strummer’s solo efforts are being highlighted in a new compilation called Assembly.
Due March 26th through Dark Horse Records, the collection features music from his band The Mescaleros, his contribution to the Sid & Nancy film soundtrack, “Love Kills”, as well as some live tunes from The Clash.
TRACKLIST:
Coma Girl
Johnny Appleseed
I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *previously unreleased
Tony Adams
Sleepwalk
Love Kills
Get Down Moses
X-Ray Style
Mondo Bongo
Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *previously unreleased
At The Border, Guy
Long Shadow
Forbidden City
Yalla Yalla
Redemption Song
Junco Partner (Acoustic) *previously unreleased
