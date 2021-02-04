There’s no denying the lasting influence and appeal of The Clash, due in no small part to the late, great Joe Strummer.

But now some of Strummer’s solo efforts are being highlighted in a new compilation called Assembly.

Due March 26th through Dark Horse Records, the collection features music from his band The Mescaleros, his contribution to the Sid & Nancy film soundtrack, “Love Kills”, as well as some live tunes from The Clash.

TRACKLIST:

Coma Girl

Johnny Appleseed

I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *previously unreleased

Tony Adams

Sleepwalk

Love Kills

Get Down Moses

X-Ray Style

Mondo Bongo

Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *previously unreleased

At The Border, Guy

Long Shadow

Forbidden City

Yalla Yalla

Redemption Song

Junco Partner (Acoustic) *previously unreleased

Here’s some info about pre-orders and merchandise.

