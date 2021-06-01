The Cure celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2018 and headlined London’s Meltdown Festival. The 28-song set at Royal Festival Hall was made into concert film titled CURÆTION-25: From There to Here | From Here to There, and is now available to stream.

“This Meltdown performance is memorable for many reasons,” Robert Smith said in a statement. “The format we chose gave the band a unique opportunity to illuminate and celebrate the kaleidoscopic musical trip we are all on, in a very special venue in a very special year.”

CURÆTION-25: From There to Here | From Here to There is now available via The Coda Collection, an Amazon Prime streaming channel focused on concert films and music documentaries. View the trailer below.

