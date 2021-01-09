The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the 50th anniversary of Morrison Hotel, a blues record that had the Jim Morrison-fronted band going back-to-basics. Krieger tells us about coming up with the solo to Peace Frog and how Lonnie Mac came out of retirement to play bass on Roadhouse Blues. Then we pull into the present as Robby discusses his new album, The Ritual Begins At Sundown. The LP has a blues connection to Morrison Hotel in the song The Hitch as well as a very strong Frank Zappa connection. Hear about all of that as well as a small tease about next year’s 50th anniversary collection of LA Woman.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.