To celebrate the 50th anniversary of their iconic album, Morrison Hotel, The Doors will release a graphic novel.

The surviving members of the band– guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore— have teamed up with writer Leah Moore for the project titled The Morrison Hotel Anthology, with illustrations provided by a number of artists from the comic book world.

According to a press release:

“The graphic novel weaves the band’s influence into some of the lore that led to their status as the architects of counterculture, influencing artists, poets, and outsiders for generations to come – set against the backdrop of the close of the free spirit of the 1960s into the tumultuous 1970s.”

Z2 Comics will release it March 16th but are taking pre-orders now.

Along with the regular version, there will also be a limited edition hardcover version, which will come with three art prints and a 12-inch picture disc of the record.

Credit: Z2 Comics

