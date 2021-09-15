If you’re a fan of The Doors, you have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

As we told you earlier this month, a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of the band’s iconic album L.A. Woman album is being released soon and now comes word of a special revamp of a Doors concert that will be shown in theaters!

The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition creates a unique in-cinema experience for fans. The film has been remastered in Dolby ATMOS (where available) and 5.1 surround sound by Bruce Botnick, who was the original engineer and mixer for the band and recorded the live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in 1968. Botnik also co-produced L.A. Woman.

In addition to the film, this special edition includes extras filmed exclusively for the big screen, such as a brand-new musical performance of Doors drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger with special guests, as well as a conversation with Densmore, Krieger and the band’s manager, Jeff Jampol.

The Doors: Live At The Bowl ’68 Special Edition will be screened in cinemas around the world for one night only on November 4th, 2021. Public tickets are on sale beginning on September 21st at TheDoorsFilm.com where fans can find the most up-to-date information regarding participating theaters and sign up for event alerts.

To give you a hint of what to expect, watch this trailer from the original release of the concert in 2012…

