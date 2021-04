Today is the 40th anniversary of the release of Slates, the 1981 EP from English post-punk band The Fall. The unique release was too long for the singles charts, and too short for the albums, but still ranked as number 13 on NME‘s “Albums of the Year” in 1981.

Singer Mike Musgraves described Slates as a record for “people who didn’t buy records.” Check out the track “Fit and Working Again” below.