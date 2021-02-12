Check out season one of The First Cut, a WFPK interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers!

Dec. 8th & 10th – Michael Franti / Ani Difranco

Dec. 15th and 17th – Dan Wilson / Laura Veirs

Dec. 22nd and 24th – Cautious Clay / Kathleen Edwards

Dec. 29th and 31st – Eric Burton of Black Pumas / Joan Osborne

Jan. 5th and 7th – Devon Gilfillan / Jade Bird

Jan. 12th and 14th – Daniel Lanois / S.G. Goodman

Jan. 19th and 21st – Matt Berninger / Fantastic Negrito

Jan. 23rd and 25th – Caroline Rose / Aloe Blacc

Feb. 2nd and 4th – Adia Victoria / The War and Treaty

Feb. 9th and 16th – Emily Saliers / Adam Weiner

Watch the first season!