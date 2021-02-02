The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought out a new level of creativity from many artists. The Flaming Lips took to the stage last month for an experimental show dubbed “The World’s First Bubble Concert.” The inaugural event saw the band and their fans at Oklahoma City’s The Criterion inside inflatable plastic balls to ensure proper social distancing. The show was a success, and they’re doing it again.

The shows will include 100 plastic bubbles, each one able to accommodate three audience members. They are set for March 12th and 13th, again at The Criterion.

Frontman Wayne Coyne shared his passion for the unique project with Consequence of Sound saying, “For me, I’m doing it because I must. I feel like I have to do something, and if everybody had to do something, maybe there’d be a lot of concerts going on that would be safe. I’ve seen other concerts going on right now, and I just wouldn’t go to them. Sure, people have to be socially distanced, but people get drunk and will start to get rowdy. If those barriers break down, then I don’t want to be in that situation.”

Tickets go on sale February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. CT on the Criterion website. Get a feel for the concerts with the plastic bubble performance of their song “Brother Eye” below.