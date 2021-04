The Frogmen is an instrumental band formed by members of Satchel’s Pawn Shop, King Kong, and Cosmic Butter, a band from Portland, OR. It’s a reinvention of The Flyswatters which was an all-instrumental band from Louisville with a great surfer music vibe. Fortunately, that vibe continues with The Frogmen!

Recently, they released their debut album, Missing Link, recorded at La La Land. Currently, it’s only available via streaming at frogmen.bandcamp.com.