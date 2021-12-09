Well, Dee Dee Ramone did write “Pet Sematary”, after all.

It seems the gravesite of late Ramones member, born Douglas Colvin, is the place to be– if you’re a duck.

It all started with a Los Angeles couple, actor Coyote Shivers and his partner Pleasant Gehman, who took in five ducks from a friend who couldn’t keep them where he lived.

The pair started feeding the ducks at Dee Dee’s tombstone using a dinner bell they called– wait for it– “Duckskrieg Bop”, which was a recording of the Ramones classic “Blitkrieg Bop” done with quacks! It worked so well the duckies have now become daily visitors.

Shivers told Rolling Stone:

“We started calling them the Ramones Ducks because they’re all black and they stick together and stood out like a gang and they’d run up to Dee Dee every day. By last spring, we started noticing the new mother ducks were bringing their days-old ducklings and teaching them, ‘When you hear this song, march up the hill to here,’ and we realized it was becoming generational to them. It just keeps growing.”

Not adorable enough?

Of the original five ducks, four are named “Dee Dee”, “Joey”, “Johnny”, and “Tommy” after the original four Ramones, while the fifth duck is named “Sheena” after the band’s iconic tune “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker.”

Enjoy this darling footage from Instagram:

