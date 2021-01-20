The Head and the Heart have announced a new film, Rivers and Roads: The Head And The Heart – Live from Pike Place Market, as well as a companion live album: Live From Pike Place Market (Amazon Original) Music from the Film – Rivers and Roads, both of which come out this Friday, January 22nd.

The film chronicles The Head and The Heart’s return to their Seattle roots to perform a rooftop concert at the storied Pike Place Market in front of 30,000 hometown fans. The band’s nine-song concert is interspersed with documentary footage and a series of fascinating interviews with the band, including former and founding member Josiah Johnson.

The Head and The Heart will also celebrate the occasion with a livestream event Friday at 9pm ET on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, which will feature a live Q&A with the band as well as an online screening of the film.

Here’s the official trailer…

Check out this sneak peek of the band performing “Down in the Valley”…

Photo: Missing Piece Group

